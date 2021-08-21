POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing girl from north Essex.
Atlanta Butler, 15, went missing from her home on Wednesday, August 18.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to find her to make sure she is OK.
"Atlanta is about 5ft 1ins and was last known to be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers."
She has links to Kelvedon, Ipswich, Chelmsford, Maldon and Stratford.
If you see her or know where she is, call officers on 101.
