POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing girl from north Essex.

Atlanta Butler, 15, went missing from her home on Wednesday, August 18.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to find her to make sure she is OK.

"Atlanta is about 5ft 1ins and was last known to be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers."

She has links to Kelvedon, Ipswich, Chelmsford, Maldon and Stratford.

If you see her or know where she is, call officers on 101.