EXTRA trains will be added to Greater Anglia services in September as commuters return to work and the new school term starts.

The amended timetable will see five more services on the West Anglia mainline and the full timetable on the Great Eastern mainline restored.

An additional twelve services every weekday and eight at weekends are also being added on the Norwich to London Liverpool Street service.

Two express Norwich in 90 trains are also being reintroduced.

All additional services will start on September 13, except from the 3.57pm Ingatestone to Colchester and the 06.50am Colchester to Norwich services, which will operate from September 2.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “As restrictions have been lifted we’ve seen our trains get busier on many routes.

“We anticipate further increases as the Government is encouraging people to return to working from offices.

“We revised our timetable several times during the pandemic to reflect the impact of Covid restrictions on passenger numbers and throughout that time we ran a safe and reliable railway.

“We are continuing to clean and sanitise our trains, paying attention to high touch areas.”

Random Covid tests have also been carried out regularly on trains and they have all come back negative.

Mr Burles added: “For people who would still rather travel on quieter trains, we have an improved less busy trains tool on our website, where people can see at a glance which are the quietest stations at every station to and from London Liverpool Street.”

The revised timetable is as follows:

Weekdays:

06.28, 08.03, 12.32, 13.30 and 18.32 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

10.00, 11.00, 15.00, 16.00 and 21.00 London Liverpool Street to Norwich

06.50 Colchester to Norwich, 18.00 Ipswich to Norwich

Saturdays:

06.30, 11.30, 16.30 Norwich to London and 09.00, 14.00, 19.00 London to Norwich.

The express Norwich in 90 services, which call only at Ipswich, will be at 8am Norwich to London and 5pm London to Norwich.

As a result of these changes, there is now a near normal weekday and Saturday intercity service in place and a full service on Sundays.

Additional West Anglia services are:

6.47am Cambridge to London Liverpool Street, 6.18am Kings Lynn to London Liverpool Street, 8.03am and 08.33am Liverpool Street to Cambridge and 5.37pm Liverpool Street o Cambridge North.

There are no changes to the revised Stansted Express service which is currently operating with between two and three services an hour.