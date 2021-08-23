ANGRY activists living in an “unfolding nightmare” have launched a campaign with a view of getting a freight distribution company’s depot relocated.

Homeowners in Frating Road, Great Bromley, have joined forces to form the Residents Against Commercial Expansion group.

The 50-strong group of families have grown frustrated with the nearby Pallet Plus site, which is sandwiched between two residential properties.

According to the campaigners, the company’s employees work throughout day and night, often manoeuvring loud articulated lorries, forklift trucks, and vans.

During the early hours of the morning, residents also claim to regularly hear “banging and clanging” and sleep-disrupting floodlights have now been installed.

The increased nuisance has reportedly materialised after Pallet Plus purchased a chuck of farm land behind the distribution depot in order to expand.

The business has submitted a planning application to Tendring Council to increase the Crossways centre where it is based, but permission is yet to be granted.

John Bartington, chairman of R.A.C.E said: “It’s now a common for three double decker trucks to pass my house with their brakes screeching at three in the morning.

“I wonder if our village has been chosen for a remake of the film Convoy, but that was entertainment, this is an unfolding nightmare.

“The increased lorry movements, night and day, have now become intolerable for villagers and the misery from floodlit fork lift truck activities at night, is unbearable.

“The location is grotesquely unsuitable, especially with far more suitable local sites available but our concerns fall on deaf ears.”

Linda Preston, of Bromley Road, said the situation was making residents miserable.

She said: “This is causing no end of stress to residents and it has been impossible to have windows open, even in this hot weather. It's like living on an industrial estate.”

Courtney Davies, who has lived with her family in Frating for 18 years, says the area used to be a peaceful place but that changed following the arrival of Pallet Plus.

She added: “We cannot enjoy our garden and often have to close the windows because of the noise and trucks often wakes us up in the night.

“Pallet Plus has taken over our lovely village and we now feel like we are living amid an industrial estate and there is no respite from it.

“As a community we’re pulling together to do all we can to oppose the planning application, but we have received no support from our councils.”

Michelle Fincken, of Bromley Road, lives next door to the problematic industrial depot and is equally as frustrated with the ongoing disruption.

She said: “Our sleep is regularly disturbed, affecting my husband’s business, my child’s schooling and all our mental and emotional well-being.”

Amanda Thacker, of Bromley Road, is also fed-up and like her fellow activists, opposes the application submitted to Tendring Council.

“With a cancer diagnosis and rheumatoid arthritis my sleep and wellbeing is of utmost important,”, she added.

“However their out of hours trading wakes me every single night and early hours of the morning and this is having a derogatory impact on my state of mind.

“For months on numerous occasions neighbours and myself have contacted various departments at Tendring Council and no one is taking accountability or action.

“One-day there will be a serious accident, it's just a matter of time. Action needs to be taken to protect public safety and residents’ well-being.”

In a letter sent to residents from Greencats LTD in support of the application, however, it is claimed the expansion would reduce noise levels as the vehicles would be further away and in a more confined space.

Signs warning residents and drivers of any upcoming hazards caused by Pallet Plus could also be installed, in addition to mirrors.

Gary Rowe, managing director at Pallet Plus said: "Crossways has been an established haulage yard with permitted use for in excess of 40 years.

"We operate in compliance with the terms of our operator’s licence and certificate of lawfulness as approved by Tendring Council."

A spokesman for Tendring Council said the authority was unable to comment on live planning applications.