A BIKER is in a "critical but stable" condition after crashing into a road sign.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was flown to hospital by helicopter on Saturday, August 14, following the collision on the A133 at Little Clacton.

Emergency services, including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police, were called to the the roundabout at Progress Way and St Oysth Road at about 6pm.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained a life-threatening head injury.

Today, a spokesman for Essex Police said he is now in a "critical, but stable" condition in hospital.

Little Clacton ward councillor Jeff Bray said the thoughts of everyone in the village are with the motorcyclist and his family.

“It’s always very sad to hear about accidents such as this on our roads and the thoughts of everyone in Little Clacton are with the victim.

“We can only hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery."

Police officers are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following the incident.

The force spokesman added: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or the motorcycle shortly before it happened.

“Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage are asked to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1055 of August 14 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk.