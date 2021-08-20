BUDDING adventurers are being encouraged to take part in an exciting and rural day of bushcraft in a native woodland.
Woods O Wisdom Bushcraft, is hosting a bushcraft skills and training event on August 28 in Springvalley Lane, Colchester.
During the all-day session intrepid explorers will be taught how to make fires without a lighter or matches, learn to use cutting tools, and craft a tent peg.
They will also be taught about the woodland’s native trees and plants, how to make string from natural materials, and learn about sustainability.
The wannabe Bear Grylls who successfully complete the day will be given a certificate of achievement to commemorate their experience.
The skills day, for which spaces are limited, is for people aged 12 and over and a paying parent or guardian must also attend with those under the age of 18.
To find out more visit woodsowisdombushcraft.co.uk.
