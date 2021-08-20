A SERIOUSLY injured man had to be airlifted to a major trauma centre after being involved in a nasty crash.

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was called to assist paramedics and police officers in Little Clacton on Saturday.

Upon arrival it was established a male had been injured following a road accident, although it remains unknown if he was in or outside a vehicle.

The teams immediately started to work together to optimise patient outcome before transferring him to a major trauma centre for ongoing treatment.