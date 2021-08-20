A SERIOUSLY injured man had to be airlifted to a major trauma centre after being involved in a nasty crash.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was called to assist paramedics and police officers in Little Clacton on Saturday.
Upon arrival it was established a male had been injured following a road accident, although it remains unknown if he was in or outside a vehicle.
The teams immediately started to work together to optimise patient outcome before transferring him to a major trauma centre for ongoing treatment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment