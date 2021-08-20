A NEW contemporary art space in a seaside town is preparing to hold a unique exhibition boasting figurative and abstract pieces.
Driftwood Gallery, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, will display a collection of works from award-winning artist Annette Evans throughout the whole of next month.
The revered creative takes inspiration from life, nature, and memories, all of which guests will be able to experience during the exhibition.
Miranda Boxall, a full-time artist herself since 2006, is the owner of Driftwood Gallery, and has so far enjoyed a successful career.
One of her paintings was previously accepted by the Royal Academy of Art and she also featured on television’s Landscape Artist of the Year.
Her proudest moment, however, was when a tryptic oil paintings she had produced was presented at an awards ceremony for Ford Motors.
Speaking about the upcoming exhibition, Miranda said: “Annette Evans is recognised for the most distinguished art work and produces figurative and semi abstract pieces.
“I feel this will be a beautiful exhibition and would make for wonderful day out in Frinton.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/thedriftwoodgallery.
