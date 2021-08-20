A COMMUNITY group which helps young boys without father-figures navigate through childhood is now in line for a prestigious award.

Lads Need Dads, based in Clacton, has been shortlisted for a coveted accolade as part of this year’s National Diversity Awards.

The non-profit initiative has been given the nod within the Community Organisation Award for Gender category following a public vote.

Speaking about the nomination, founder of Lads Need Dads Sonia Shaljean said: “We were able to read the touching and heart-warming comments from those who nominated us – it was so uplifting.

“To make the shortlist amongst the numerous other deserving organisations put forward, means so much – it acknowledges that our work is valued and respected.

“As the only project of its kind in the UK this tells us that what we do matters and it really is a real achievement for Lads Need Dads.”

The unique and award-winning project was launched in a bid to prevent potential problems materialising as a result of young boys living without a father-figure.

It also helps to address any existing issues which they may be experiencing, such as a lack of confidence, low self-esteem or an inability to manage their emotions.

To combat this Lads Need Dads provides a male-led mentoring programme to its members and strives to teach them a variety of life-skills.

The charity’s workers also lead outdoor activities and arrange volunteering opportunities for the boys, aged between 11 and 15, to take part in.

Due to the dedication shown by the team, Sonia now hopes to arrange to take them and the boys to the awards bash, at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, next month.

She added: “Being nominated is a huge encouragement to the men who volunteer with us and the boys and families who receive our service.

“So, we are taking a group of mentors and boys to the black tie awards evening in Liverpool Cathedral, which will no doubt be a very special and memorable evening.”

To find out more about Lads Need Dads visit facebook.com/ladsneeddads.org.