A FORMER Essex acting student has landed the role of a lifetime after starring in a big-budget Marvel movie for what is her silver screen debut.

Meng’er Zhang previously attended and graduated from the East 15 Acting School, in Loughton, which is affiliated with the University of Essex.

The educational facility, which has a campus in Wivenhoe, merged with the drama complex roughly 21 years ago and is now responsible for rewarding its degrees.

Since leaving Essex, the Chinese actor did not have to wait long before acquiring her first taste of success, after being cast in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The former theatre star landed the role after sending in a self-tape for a feature film, not knowing it had anything to do with the Marvel franchise.

We are so excited to see @E15actingschool graduate Meng’er Zhang on the red carpet ahead of starring in the new @Marvel film ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ 🤩 https://t.co/cVa8nHCYz9 — University of Essex (@Uni_of_Essex) August 19, 2021

In the high-profile superhero flick, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Meng’er plays the title character’s estranged sister, Xialing.

The movie premiered in Los Angeles earlier this week as part of an event which saw new kid on the block Meng’er confidently work the red carpet.

In a statement published on social media, the University of Essex spoke proudly of the actor’s achievement.

A spokesman said: “We are so exited to see East 15 graduate Meng’er Zhang on the red carpet ahead of starring in the new marvel film.

“Keep an eye out for more news about Meng’er’s journey from Essex to Hollywood.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released in the UK next month.