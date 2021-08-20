THE number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 43 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 12,914 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 19 (Thursday), up from 12,871 on Wednesday.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 590 people had died in the area by August 19 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 13,625 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 101,287 people had received both jabs by August 18 (Wednesday) – 79% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 75% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.