A MAN arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent of assault of Stuart Lubbock at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore has been released without charge.

Essex Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have decided there is insufficient evidence to mean there is a realistic chance of a successful prosecution.

Therefore the man, who was arrested in March, has been released without facing any further action.

Essex Police’s Senior Investigating Officer DCI Stephen Jennings said: “We have worked tirelessly to secure justice for Stuart, for his devoted father Terry and for the whole family.

"This news is a huge personal disappointment to all of the detectives involved in this case.

"We have explored all possible lines of enquiry and sometimes, regrettably, the evidence is not yet there to issue charges.

"I know that this may of little comfort to Stuart’s father and his family.

"At every stage, it is the Lubbock family and our search for justice for them that dominates our thoughts and our actions.

"We have tried our best. We will continue to try our best."

Mr Lubbock, 31, of Harlow, was found unconscious at Barrymore’s home in nearby Roydon on March 31, 2001.

He was found in a swimming pool following a party and later died in hospital.

An inquest into Mr Lubbock's death held in September 2002 recorded an open verdict.

Detectives have been investigating his death for more than 20 years.

DCI Jennings said: “For the last 20-years, as we have continually stated two things have remained consistent: one is the commitment of Essex Police to deliver justice for Stuart and his father Terry; the second is that we believe of those present on the night Stuart died, someone at the house was responsible and someone knows what happened.

“Our investigation into Stuart’s death has never closed and over the years we have repeatedly taken all opportunities to pursue new lines of inquiry.

"Doing nothing has never been an option and will never be an option.

"When we were approached to be part of the Channel 4 documentary exploring this case, we saw a further opportunity to bring the case to the fore once more.

"I was appointed as the new Senior Investigating Officer in 2018 and, when the programme aired, for the first time in the case’s 20-year history we also took the opportunity to launch a £20,000 reward with Crimestoppers - this was later doubled to £40,000.

"The appeal generated fresh information, all of which our detectives reviewed and acted upon.

“I will repeat: we believe someone, or some people, at that party know what happened.

“Essex Police has never given up on this case. All we want is to deliver justice for Mr Lubbock and his family.

“We have never given up on finding out exactly what happened to Stuart. This case, like all of our unsolved crimes, will remain open and we will continue to pursue any reasonable lines of inquiry."

Michael Barrymore and (inset) Stuart Lubbock

Mr Lubbock's father Terry, who is from Braintree, revealed earlier this year he had terminal cancer.

Earlier this year he said all he lived for was to get “justice for Stuart”, but accepts he may never get the answers he wants.

DCI Jennings said: “It is no secret that Stuart’s father Terry is suffering extremely ill-health and his wish is to know that justice will be done.

"If you have information, now is the time to come forward with any information if you haven’t done so already, to help us finally deliver justice for Stuart and his father Terry.”

Contact 101.