A TEENAGER has been arrested following a serious incident in which a man suffered stab wounds before being taken to hospital.

Essex Police received reports that a man in his 20s was assaulted at an address in Fairlop Close, Clacton, between 4am and 5am, today.

The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics having been reportedly stabbed in his chest.

An 18 year-old man from London has since been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and currently remains in custody.