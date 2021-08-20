A HEROIC doctor gave first aid to a man in the back of a cab after he arrived at hospital with a life-threatening stab wound pouring with blood.

The out-of-office hours GP was working in the minor injuries unit at Clacton Hospital yesterday morning when a taxi pulled up at about 5am yesterday.

The driver immediately alerted the doctor to a man who was lying unconscious in the back of his vehicle, having been stabbed close to his heart.

Without hesitation the doctor leapt inside the taxi where he started to administer first aid to the patient, who is believed to have been in his 20s.

Desperately trying to keep him alive, the GP worked tirelessly on the man for roughly 15 minutes before paramedics arrived at the Tower Road hospital.

Speaking anonymously, he said: “He was covered in a cold sweat and the wound was to the left of his chest, right near his heart, and it was bleeding a lot.

“He also had bad cuts on both of his hands.

“After a while he regained consciousness and the bleeding eventually stopped, but the stab wound was definitely life-threatening.

“The ambulance had to take him to an emergency department at a hospital.

“It was really scary and afterwards I think I was just in shock.”

Prior to the arrival of paramedics, the doctor says three police cars arrived at the scene just minutes after the injured man.

He added: “They turned up really quickly as I was giving help to the man in the back of the taxi.

“I believe there was some kind of conflict and he was attacked and stabbed.”

Essex Police confirmed they had received reports a man in his 20s had been assaulted at an address in Fairlop Close, Clacton, between 4am and 5am yesterday.

Officers subsequently arrested an 18-year-old man from London on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The current condition of the injured man remains unknown, but a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed he was taken to hospital.

She said: “We were called with reports of a person with a stab wound in Tower Road, Clacton.

“We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer.

“One person was taken to hospital for further care.”