A FRONTLINE worker is preparing to tackle a gruelling road race in aid of a hospice charity after seeing first-hand the demand for end-of-life care services.

Dainius Plenta, 34, has been a qualified GP since 2014 and previously worked in Clacton’s East Lynne Medical Centre.

The NHS doctor is now stationed within the Walton Medical Centre, where he often sees the extent to which terminally ill patients and their families need support.

Inspired by the dedication of hospices across the country, he has now decided to take on the London Marathon, taking place on October 3, in aid of Hospice UK.

Dr Plenta said: “I am a local GP helping many patients every day, and, therefore, I can see the demand of the services provided by hospices in my day-to-day work.

“Hospice UK ensures anyone with a life-limiting or terminal condition gets the best care, no matter who they are, where they are or why they are ill.

“I believe hospices are critical to achieving this.”

Dr Plenta, who moved to Thorpe-le-Soken with his family shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, took up running during the first lockdown.

The keen basketball player was unable to take part in his favoured sport due to Government-imposed restrictions, so decided to start pounding the pavements instead.

Before too long, he had found a new passion and exercise and was managing to complete between 20 and 30 miles of running every week.

Following his positive and rapid progress, Dr Plenta decided to push his abilities to the limits and signed up to take on the London Marathon’s 26.2-mile route.

“I decided I could challenge myself in a marathon, not only physically but also challenge myself to raise money for a charity,” he added.

“I have never done this before and this will be my very first marathon, but I going to do a half marathon this weekend in Clacton in preparation.

“I believe if you put hard work and a piece of your heart together, you can make a visible change and a huge difference – every little helps and makes a difference.”

To sponsor Dr Plenta and help him reach his £2,000 target, visit tinyurl.com/2zkat39p.