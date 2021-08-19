HANDWRITTEN letters warning people against having a coronavirus vaccine have been sent anonymously to residents.

Nicola Nicholls, 52, of Clacton, received a seemingly random letter on Wednesday which had been delivered from the South East Anglia Mail Centre.

Upon opening the envelope, she was confronted by a scribbled note which read: “Warning do not take vaccine! Signed anonymous”.

It soon transpired, somewhat strangely, Ms Nicholls’ neighbour had also received a similar stamped letter, and she suspects other homeowners may have as well.

Ms Nicholls, who has had two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, says the suspicious note angered her.

Due to suffering with Cauda Equina Syndrome and having incomplete paraplegia, as well as being asthmatic, having the jab was very much “do or possibly die”.

She is now concerned other people in her situation, who are more vulnerable to the effects of the virus, may feel too scared to get the vaccine if they receive a letter.

She added: “At first I felt cross that these are being sent out, as it could put people off from having the vaccine,” she added.

“Also, some people who receive them could feel threatened by the letter - it is disgusting.

“I agree, having the vaccine so soon after it was invented could also have risks, but we were willing to take that risk.

“I personally feel sorry for how they must really be afraid to have the vaccine if they are prepared to go to all this trouble.”

Ms Nicholl, whose entire family have also had their coronavirus vaccines, has deduced the letter may have been sent by an elderly person.

“The post mark is South East Anglia, which I believe is Chelmsford,” she said.

“I’d say from the handwriting it is from an older person and it wasn’t sent as a personal letter to me or my neighbour as they didn’t use the full post code, let alone our names.

“So, I don’t believe we’re there only people to have received them.”

So far, more than 47 million people have had a first vaccine dose - nearly 90 per cent of the adult population - and nearly 41 million - 77 per cent of adults - have had both doses.