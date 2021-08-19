A GALLERY has announced a new rural-feeling exhibition which will feature artworks designed to inspire more people to consume local produce.

The North House Gallery’s 30x30: A Cornucopia will be displayed throughout September and at the beginning of October.

It will see the Manningtree-based site, located in The Walls, adorned with a variety of pieces from the likes of Lillias August, Alan Turnbull, and Jane Lewis.

The collection, which also features works from Sarah Milne and Ruth Philo, among others, is comprised of paintings, pastels drawings and monotypes.

LOCAL PRODUCE: Lillias August's Fresh Root Veg artwork

Everything from a fluid landscape of the Stour Valley to naturally sourced root vegetables are uniquely depicted within the creative campaign.

As well as serving to treat art lovers from Manningtree beyond, the exhibition has also been curated with the hope of getting more people to consume food differently.

It has been inspired by this year’s River Stour Festival campaign which has set out to encourage people to source all their ingredients from a 30 mile radius for 30 days.

Those taking part, however, are allowed to treat themselves to three items of choice which they cannot live without, such as chocolate or coffee.

The 30x30: A Cornucopia exhibition will be available to view every Saturday from September 4 to October 2 between 10am and 5pm.

To find out more about this year’s River Stour Festival and view its map of local producers visit riverstourfestival.com.