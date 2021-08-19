A SERIOUSLY injured man had to be rushed to hospital after reportedly being stabbed in the chest.
Paramedics were called to Tower Road, in Clacton, shortly after 5am today with reports of a person with a stab wound.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer to the scene before the man was taken to hospital for further care.
The current condition of the patient remains unknown.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment