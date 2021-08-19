A TEAM of workers from a variety of agencies patrolled the streets with a view of tackling any issues and concerns raised by residents.
The Tendring Community Safety Partnership embarked on a Street Action Day on Wednesday alongside officers from the Tendring Community Policing Team.
They were also joined by the Essex Fire Service, a Colchester United representative, and Gina Placey, Tendring councillor responsible for the Cann Hall ward.
During the walkabout residents living in the Ruaton Drive area of Clacton were given the opportunity to engage with the partnerships’ members and highlight issues.
Speaking after the Street Action Day a spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “It was a successful day and referrals were made for agency support.
“Fly tipping, nuisance vehicles and antisocial behaviour have also been reported and the agencies will now work together in resolving the issues identified.”
To find out more about the Tendring Community Safety Partnership visit facebook.com/CSPTendring.
