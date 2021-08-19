Forecasters appear to have all-but ruled out any prospect of Essex having another heatwave this summer.

Temperatures are set to remain below average for the rest of the summer, according to the Essex Weather Centre.

The Met Office has also downplayed hopes of a scorching end to August, with its forecast suggesting a mix of sunshine and cloud is likely in Essex for the rest of the month.

Tweeting about the outlook, the weather centre in Essex said: "A warm/humid day on Saturday, but otherwise temperatures look set to remain slightly below average for the rest of meteorological summer."

It added that increasing humidity over the weekend raised the prospects of heavy showers and even thunderstorms across the county.

Heavy showers are currently forecast for south Essex on Saturday afternoon, with the rest of the county expected to see downpours on Sunday.

Temperatures next week are expected to linger around 20c, with a mix of cloud and sunshine forecast.

The prospects of a hot spell in September also appear to be unlikely according to the Met Office's long-range forecast for the UK.

But Essex is one of a number of areas which could have a dry start to the month.

The long-range forecast says: "The most probable scenario is that conditions be close to what is expected for late summer and early autumn.

"A possible northwest/southeast split is also likely.

"Showers or longer spells of rain, together with strong winds, may affect northwestern areas, with these conditions spreading southeast to other parts of the UK at times.

"Any more prolonged dry and settled weather is most likely in the southeast.

"Temperatures are expected to be near average, perhaps warmer in the south and east."