House prices increased by 2.7% in Tendring in June, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 13.6% annual growth.

The average Tendring house price in June was £246,129.5469, Land Registry figures show – a 2.7% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across the East of England, where prices increased 4.5227586%, and Tendring underperformed compared to the 4.4989563% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £29,000 – putting the area fifth among the East of England’s 50 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in North Norfolk, where property prices increased on average by 23.9%, to £304,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Maldon gained 2.7% in value, giving an average price of £349,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Tendring in June – they increased 2.8%, to £192,362.1947 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 14%.

Among other types of property: Detached: up 2.6% monthly; up 14.4% annually; £337,252.6919 average Semi-detached: up 2.7% monthly; up 13.4% annually; £235,904.2847 average Flats: up 2.6% monthly; up 10.7% annually; £134,934.4439 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Tendring spent an average of £207,000 on their property – £24,000 more than a year ago, and £47,000 more than in June 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £269,000 on average in June – 29.9% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Tendring compare?

Buyers paid 24.7% less than the average price in the East of England (£327,000) in June for a property in Tendring. Across the East of England, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £266,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in St Albans – £550,000 on average, and 2.2 times as much as in Tendring. St Albans properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Great Yarmouth (£199,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average June sale price of £1.2 million could buy 13 properties in Burnley (average £99,000).