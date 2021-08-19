A CARE home which was placed in special measures after inspectors identified a series of shortcomings has now closed down due to "financial difficulties."

Elm Tree, in Frinton, was rated 'inadequate' back in February following a visit from the Care Quality Commission two months before.

During the inspection, which took place in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, observers found there were not enough measures in place to prevent and control the spread of infection.

PPE was also said to not be being used effectively and staff were often seen wearing reusable masks instead of surgical ones.

Workers were also said to not sanitise their hands between individual interactions and social distancing was not adhered to at all times.

As a result of the damning report the home was placed in special measures and told to make improvements, which the site’s manager previously promised had already been made.

Despite this, Caroline Hunt, director of the Hunt Healthcare Group, which runs Elm Tree, has now confirmed the home's closure.

"It is very sad to make this decision to close," she said.

"The home had received great support from Essex County Council to drive Elm Tree back to a good standard but the very difficult decision to declare the business non-viable was made last week.

"I would like to thank my wonderful manager, Kausar, and all her amazing team for their hard work and dedication to the residents at Elm Tree.

"I have received only praise and thanks from all families for the great care received at the home."

The decision to shut the home comes after a "year of turmoil" in which the "substantial costs" of having to employ extra staff resulted in a "significant downturn in business."

Mrs Hunt added: "The home was ready to pass the new CQC inspection this month and the previous report had no baring on the decision to close - this decision was made by myself due to financial difficulties."

Elm Tree's residents and workers will now be relocated to other Hunt Healthcare facilities or 'good' performing homes in the area