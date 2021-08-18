AN otherworldly and mysterious event centred on aliens and UFOs is set to be held in aid of an animal charity to raise vital funds.
Plough Corner Community Centre, in Harwich Road, Little Clacton, will play host to guest author Neil Nixon on October 16.
During the event he will speak about his new book, entitled Aliens, UFOs and the Battle for the Truth, and explore reported UFO sightings in Essex.
Audience members will also be encouraged to ask questions following the public talk and there will also be a book signing and a raffle.
The evening, tailored to appeal to like-minded people who harness a fascination for extra-terrestrials, will be held in aid of the Suffolk Essex Small Animal Welfare Charity.
Tickets for the charity event, which starts at 7.30pm, should be purchased on the door at a cost £6 or £2.50 for concessions, which includes refreshments.
To find out more call organiser Susan Vousden on 01255 813511.
