A TAKEAWAY joint was reportedly targeted by a knife-wielding robber who stole cash before fleeing the scene.

Essex Police are investigating a robbery which took place at Quality Foods, in Old Pier Street, Walton.

The force was informed a man, described as being short, stocky, and in his 30s, brazenly entered the food shop at 10.20pm yesterday.

Armed with a knife and wearing all black and a baseball cap, the thug is then said to have stolen a three-figure sum of cash before making off.

Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 42/171254/21.

Reports can also be submitted at essex.police.uk or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.