A NURSERY in a seaside town has been rated as one of the best in the region after receiving a raft of glowing reviews from parents and carers.

The Chase Nursery Clacton, in Cambridge Road, has been featured in the Top 20 early years settings in the East of England and now received an award from reviews website Day Nurseries.

The facility scooped the accolade after impressing families and guardians with its overall standard, outside space, learning, resources and equipment.

Its level of care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding and value for money was also taken into consideration.

The list of winners, picked out of a staggering 1,167 nurseries in the region, was curated using reviews submitted by parents and carers.

Sarah Hipkin, manager of The Chase Nursery Clacton said: “We are so proud to have received this award.

“We as a team work so hard to make our nursery a welcoming inviting setting for parents and their children, so to know we are in the Top 20 is just amazing.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of Day Nurseries, said nurseries like The Chase Nursery Clacton deserve recognition following a testing 18 months.

She added: “We would like to congratulate The Chase Nursery Clacton on being rated by parents as a top nursery in East of England.

“Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a massive achievement.

“The past year has been a huge challenge for nurseries, many of whom were offering childcare to vulnerable and keyworker children during the various lockdowns.

“We hope these awards will boost the spirits of nursery staff who have been through such a lot and give parents guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

To view the full list of all regional and national winners visit daynurseries.co.uk/awards/