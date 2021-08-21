Tickets for a wide range of experiences are up for grabs as tourism body Visit Essex launches this year’s Essex Bigger Weekend campaign.
With the county hoping for dry and mild weather throughout the autumn, it is the perfect time to venture outside and explore everything Essex has to offer.
Tickets range from bottomless pizza for two to a stay at some great hotels in the county.
There is also everything from a chance to look round Essex’s stunning gardens to heritage walks and a spot of crazy golf.
Residents from Essex, Kent and East Sussex can enter a ballot to be in with a chance of securing free tickets and vouchers for the popular attractions, hotel and restaurants.
Some venues are offering just one ticket while others have hundreds of offer.
Mark Durham, chairman of Visit Essex, said: “Essex is not just alive with fun things to do in the summer. Long into the autumn – and beyond – there are activities and attractions to keep families, couples and explorers entertained.
“Essex Bigger Weekend is a great way to thank residents for showing their support to attractions across the county since the easing of restrictions allowed.
“It is an exciting time as our businesses reopen and get back to what they do best – making our county a hotbed of wonderful things to do and beautiful places to visit.
“Usually giving free access to attractions for just one weekend, the campaign is longer this year – with more than a month to gain free access to your favourite places or to try somewhere new.”
Here is a list of the places you can bid for tickets for:
- Audley End Miniature Railway
- Beth Chatto Gardens
- Braintree Museum
- Chelmsford City Racecourse
- Clacton Kayaks at Dovercourt Boating Lake
- Colchester Castle
- Colchester Zoo
- Colne Valley Railway
- Combined Military Services Museum
- Crazy Golf at Waldegraves Holiday Park
- Down Hall Estate and Spa
- English Cream Tea Company
- English Spirit: Distillery Tour & Tasting
- Epping Ongar Railway
- Escape Live - Chelmsford
- Fishing at Waldegraves Holiday Park
- FootGolf at Waldegraves Holiday Park
- Green Island Gardens
- Hanningfield Waterside Park
- Hedingham and Chambers Bus
- Hedingham Castle - Garden & Castle Entry
- Heritage walk around Rayleigh
- Kings Arms Broad Green
- Laser Quest at Rollerworld
- Lee Valley Campsite, Sewardstone
- Lee Valley Caravan Park, Dobbs Weir
- Lee Valley White Water Centre
- Markshall Estate
- Mercury Theatre
- Mersea Island Holiday Park
- Moto Pizza
- Museum of Power
- Naze Tower
- Rayleigh Town Museum
- Rayleigh Windmill
- Redchurch Brewery
- RHS Garden Hyde Hall
- Rollerworld - Roller Skating
- Saffron Grange Vineyard
- Saffron Walden Museum
- Samphire Restaurant at The County Hotel Chelmsford
- Sky Ropes at Gt Notley Country Park
- Southend Pier
- The Karaoke Suite at Rollerworld
- Tiptree Tea Rooms
- Upside Down House Lakeside
- Visit Colchester Information Centre
- Walking tour of historic Rochford
- Wivenhoe House
Visit essexbigweekend.co.uk from to apply for your free tickets before the ballot closes on September 6.
