The summer holidays are coming to an end and for many families preperations are underway for the new term.
School has been tougher over the last year, so we're sure many families have been enjoying some well-earned time off school.
We have put together a list of term dates for the next school year.
So whether you are making plans for the school holidays or just want to be across the dates, we have you covered.
For many schools the autumn term begins on Wednesday September 1, but this may differ for individual schools.
The October half term will run from Monday October 25 to Friday October 29.
The Christmas school holidays will be from Monday December 20 to Monday January 3.
Kids will return to school on Tuesday January 4.
February half term will run from Monday February 14 to Friday February 18.
The two week Easter break will be from Monday April 4 to Monday April 18, with pupils returning on the Tuesday.
The summer half term is from May 30 to June 3.
And the school summer holidays begin on Monday July 25 for 2022.
Here is the comprehensive list of term dates, as supplied by Essex County Council.
- Autumn, term 1 - Wednesday 1 September 2021 - Friday 22 October 2021
- Autumn half term - Monday 25 October 2021 - Friday 29 October 2021
- Autumn, term 2 - Monday 1 November 2021 - Friday 17 December 2021
- Winter holiday (Christmas) - Monday 20 December 2021 - Monday 3 January 2022
- Spring, term 3 - Tuesday 4 January 2022 - Friday 11 February 2022
- Spring half term - Monday 14 February 2022 - Friday 18 February 2022
- Spring, term 4 - Monday 21 February 2022 - Friday 1 April 2022
- Spring holiday (Easter) - Monday 4 April 2022 - Monday 18 April 2022
- Summer, term 5 - Tuesday 19 April 2022 - Friday 27 May 2022
- May Day Bank Holiday - Monday 2 May 2022 - Monday 2 May 2022
- Summer half term - Monday 30 May 2022 - Friday 3 June 2022
- Summer, term 6 - Monday 6 June 2022 - Friday 22 July 2022
- Summer holiday - Monday 25 July 2022 - Wednesday 31 August 2022
