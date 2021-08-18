POLICE seized a bike as part of the force’s continued crackdown on anti-social behaviour in a coastal village.
Officers from Essex Police’s Community Policing Team embarked on a patrol in Jaywick on Tuesday afternoon.
During their stroll through the seaside area they spotted a non-road legal trail bike, which was being ridden on a public road.
The rider was found to be using the bike without insurance and the two-wheeler was subsequently seized under the Road Traffic Act.
