THE coronavirus infection rate in Tendring has slightly increased after nearly 300 new cases were recorded in the district, according to the most recent statistics.
Latest NHS data shows 295 positive Covid-19 tests were returned in Tendring in the seven days leading to August 12, making for a new infection rate of 200.2 per 100,000.
During the week previous, however, ending August 5, 272 cases were recorded in the district which resulted in a slightly smaller infection rate of 184.6 being registered.
In Colchester, the most recent data confirms there were 477 new cases of Covid-19 in the seven days to August 12 - a total of 10 less than the week before.
As a result, Colchester's new infection rate currently sits at 241.9 per 100,000 people.
