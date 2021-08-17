A BIKER remains in hospital fighting for his life after crashing into a road sign.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital by helicopter on Saturday following the collision on the A133 at Little Clacton.

Emergency services, including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, the East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police. were called to the busy road at about 6pm.

A spokesman for the police said: “We attended the roundabout at Progress Way and St Oysth Road after a motorcycle was in collision with a road sign.

“The rider of the motorcycle sustained a head injury.

“He was taken by air ambulance to hospital where he remains.

“His injury is described as life-threatening.”

A spokesman for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said its crew was tasked to assist paramedics and the police with a male patient at the scene.

He added: “Teams worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome.

“The patient was transferred to a major trauma centre for ongoing treatment.”

Little Clacton ward councillor Jeff Bray said the thoughts of everyone in the village are with the motorcyclist and his family.

“It’s always very sad to hear about accidents such as this on our roads and the thoughts of everyone in Little Clacton are with the victim.

“I understand he is in hospital currently fighting for his life.

“We can only hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

“The collision caused some traffic issues on the A133 on a busy weekend in the holidays, but that pales into insignificance when you consider someone has been very seriously hurt.”

Police officers are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following the incident.

The force spokesman added: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or the motorcycle shortly before it happened.

“Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage are asked to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1055 of August 14 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk.