A FUN-FILLED treasure hunt is being arranged to mark the belated 300th birthday of Walton’s iconic Naze Tower.

The historic building reached that milestone last year, but celebrations were put on hold because of Covid.

Now, a year on, organisers are inviting children, families and anyone with a sense of fun to take part in their 301 Towers treasure hunt, between 10am and 5pm on Saturday.

Colchester potter Martin Bridges has been commissioned to make 301 terracotta towers and they will be hidden around the Naze.

There will even be special-edition gold ones out there for some lucky hunters.

Special edition - Colchester potter Martin Bridges with one of his gold lustre towers

Naze Tower co-owner Michelle Nye-Browne said: “Thankfully, we’ve managed to reopen this year with the help of a Culture Recovery Grant for Heritage.

“Now we want to celebrate this special building’s big birthday by inviting everyone to come and join in the fun and hunt for their very own miniature tower.

“If you find one, we ask that you come and record your find with us, so we know which ones have been found. Each one is numbered.

“And if you use social media, take a picture of yourself with your tower, state its number and tag it @nazetower @martinbridgesceramics and #301towers.

“If you find more than one, we ask you to re-position it, so someone else can find it to spread the love - and the towers.”

Dominating the skyline - visitors enjoy a trip to the Shepherds Hut and Naze Tower

There will be an art stall and display in the shelter next door.

Visitors can find out how they were made, about the tower’s history and about the Naze Protection Society.

A summer exhibition is also running and will continue until September 5.

It features work in a range of media - glass, ceramics, prints, paintings and cards.

301 tasty tower biscuits will be available by donation and the 301st tower will be raffled off for the Naze Tower and Naze Protection Society.

The Naze Tower, built in 1720 by Trinity House as a navigation mark and early form of lighthouse, is open every day until October 31, from 10am until 5pm.

Book tickets via www.nazetower.co.uk or from the adjacent Shepherds Hut.

