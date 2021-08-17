Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident which left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to reports of a fight involving a small group of people, who were all reported to have weapons, in Malta Road, Tilbury shortly before 5.05pm on Friday.
Two men were arrested.
Ferrell Falzon, 18, of Diana Way, Clacton has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, August 16) and is now due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on September 13.
Maison Falzon, 26, of Leicester Road, Tilbury, has been charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, August 17).
