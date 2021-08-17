A THEATRE company is preparing to stage a unique show in a historic setting to mark the anniversary of an artist’s most famous painting.

The Hay Wain was created by landscape painter John Constable 200 years ago and depicts a rural scene on the River Stour between Essex and Suffolk.

Colchester’s Packing Shed Theatre Company has now used the enduring image and the story beneath its brush strokes to inspire a forthcoming production.

The open-air performance, set to place in the beautiful Castle Park, will bring to life the resilient people who populate the paint and delve into their hardships and hopes.

The group’s theatrical take on The Hay Wain will also act as a window into a bygone age and the mind of Constable, whose pictures of Dedham revolutionised painting.

Alongside the show itself, the event will also boast a special pop-up exhibition throughout the shows run displaying creations contributed by the public.

Neil D'arcy-Jones, of the Packing Shed Theatre Company, said: “We want you to show us what you think represents the landscape of Great Britain today.

“It could be a graffiti mural, a sculptural installation, a piece of embroidery, or even a drawing, painting or sketch.

“Just as we are pulling Constable’s landscape inside out to tell the story of the people in the painting, we want you to think differently about the modern idea of landscape and how that might represent the place where we live and the ideas we live by.

“We will blow up the picture and place it in a picture frame, with your name underneath. It will then form part of our pop-up exhibition around our bar area.

“Those whose pictures get picked for the exhibition will get two free tickets to see the show.”

The Packing Shed Theatre Company’s performances of The Hay Wain will take place between September 8 and 18 with gates opening at 7pm for an 8.30pm start.

Tickets cost £14 or £12 for concessions and can be purchased by visit colchesterartscentre.com or calling the box office on 01206 500900.

Guests are encouraged to take their own picnics, chairs and jackets, but a bar will be on site providing drinks and light refreshments.

To submit an artwork for consideration take a picture of your creation and email it to packingshedtheatre@outlook.com.