The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 110 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 12,802 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 12,692 on Friday.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 587 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 13,586 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 100,459 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 79% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.