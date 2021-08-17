A LONG-RUNNING community club has decided to call it a day after operating for nearly six decades in a coastal village.
The Jaywick Sixty Plus Club has been running for just shy of 60 years, regularly raising and donating money to a variety of causes.
Following a recent meeting between the organisation’s members and committee, the difficult decision was made to bring an end to the group.
Peter Jordan, of the Jaywick Sixty Plus Club, said: “Unfortunately, following an extraordinary meeting the Jaywick Sixty Plus Club has now permanently closed.
“Thanks go to our chairlady Lyn Huchins and our treasurer Dave Woolcomb for their unstinting support in the smooth running of the club.
“All remaining funds in the club accounts will be divided and donated between The Essex Air Ambulance, Clacton’s RNLI and local churches and charities.”
