A FOOTBALL fan has organised a fundraising tournament in aid of a children’s charity hospital close to the hearts of his family.

Adam Wilson, 33, will host a 7-a-side football competition on Clacton Leisure Centre’s playing fields, in Vista Road, on September 25.

Running from 9am until 6pm, the soccer extravaganza will see as many as 16 teams of over 18s go head-to-head as they each try to hit the back of the net.

The event, which will also boast bouncy castles and refreshment stalls, is being held to generate funding for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Manchester United supporter Mr Wilson said: “I want to try my best to raise as much as I can because the hospital deserves it and it is close to my family’s hearts.

“But we need teams and people to enter their friends and family to play and take part so we can help raise money for equipment and overnight stays at the hospital.

“This is going to be a great day for a great cause.”

Teams will need to consist of seven players and at least two subs and the cost to take part is £5 per player, all of which will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

To find out more information call Adam Wilson on 07943275253.