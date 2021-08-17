POLICE are hunting for a man wanted in connection with a robbery.
Detectives are looking for Kieran Smith, 25, who is wanted in relation to a robbery that took place in Basildon.
As well as frequenting the town, police say it is also know that Smith has links to Clacton.
Smith is described as being white and around 6ft tall.
He has short ginger hair and two distinctive portrait tattoos of children on his neck.
If you know where he is, contact Essex Police on 101.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
