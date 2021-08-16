A NATIONAL charity which helps vulnerable and isolated residents in the likes of Tendring and beyond has launched a new fundraising event.

FoodCycle sees thousands of volunteers transform surplus food into healthy, delicious meals for any community members in need.

In Clacton, for example, tasty three-course spreads are dished up at the Pier Avenue Baptist Church, every Monday from 12pm.

Just recently, the seaside team served some of its first meals in months to residents at risk of food poverty and social isolation, after the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The organisation is now rolling out its first CommuniTEA party event, which is taking place nationally from August 30 to September 5, to coincide with Cake Week.

For the fundraising campaign budding Paul Hollywoods are being asked to host their very own tea party to bring people together and raise vital funds for the charity.

Be it a bake-off competition among colleagues or a family get together at which every household whips up a different cake, any type of CommuniTEA Party is encouraged.

It is hoped the events will also result in nutritious meals and friendly conversations being provided to vulnerable people across the country.

FoodCycle CEO Mary McGrath MBE said: “We are thrilled to be launching our first ever baking fundraising event this summer, just in time to help the support of our return to community meals as lockdown restrictions ease.

“We hope our CommuniTEA Party not only raises vital funds to help us continue to strengthen communities across the country with a hot meal and great conversation but brings people together sharing delicious food after a challenging time.”

Read More: Volunteers serve up tasty meals to Clacton community

Once a budding baker has registered to take part, they will receive helpful tips about fundraising and baking tips from FoodCycle’s army of talented volunteers.

To register for the FoodCycle CommuniTEA Party visit foodcycle.org.uk/get-involved/communiteaparty.