A ROAD has been closed after an accident involving two vehicles which has seen one collide with a lamppost.
Spring Chase in Brightlingsea is closed at Ladysmith Avenue following the accident this afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one colliding with a lamppost.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Read more:
- Matha Supermarket to open in Poundland unit at Colchester Retail park
- Emergency services rush to incident at Middlewick Ranges, Colchester
- Call for discounts in Colchester town centre to boost vaccine take up
Brightlingsea - Spring Chase CLOSED at Ladysmith Avenue following an accident involving two vehicles, one has collided with a lamp post.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) August 16, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.