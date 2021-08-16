A TRAIN service will no longer call at a station after an incident involving 'disruptive passengers’ resulted in a lengthy delay.

Greater Anglia's 4pm train from Walton to Colchester had initially been running roughly 18 minutes late.

As a result of a disruption, however, reportedly caused by some passengers, the service will now no longer stop at Colchester town station.

The nature of the incident remains unknown, as does whether or not the train has yet to leave Walton.