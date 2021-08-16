A TRAIN service will no longer call at a station after an incident involving 'disruptive passengers’ resulted in a lengthy delay.
Greater Anglia's 4pm train from Walton to Colchester had initially been running roughly 18 minutes late.
As a result of a disruption, however, reportedly caused by some passengers, the service will now no longer stop at Colchester town station.
The nature of the incident remains unknown, as does whether or not the train has yet to leave Walton.
16:00 Walton-On-The-Naze to Colchester will no longer call at Colchester Town.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 16, 2021
It has been delayed at Walton-On-The-Naze and is now 18 minutes late.
This is due to disruptive passengers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.