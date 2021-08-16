A NON-PROFIT health organisation is preparing to host its first in-person event since the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to its essential fundraisers.

St Helena Hospice is inviting its supporters to take part in a memory walk in West Mersea as part of the charity’s Time To Remember campaign.

The stroll, entitled Walk To Remember, will see participants given a small windmill figurine, which can be personalised with a name, quote, message or photo.

They will then be encouraged to plant the windmill in the sand in memory of a loved one before setting off on a one or five-mile walk around Mersea Island’s scenic town.

Lisa Chenery, supporter engagement fundraiser for St Helena Hospice, hopes the poignant saunter, sponsored by solicitors John Fowlers, will prove cathartic.

She said: “The last 18 months have been a difficult time for us all, and many of our supporters haven’t been able to properly grieve after the death of a loved one.

“That’s why for our first event since restrictions eased we wanted to offer some time to remember.”

Although lockdown restrictions have now lifted, St Helena Hospice bosses remain mindful of the fact some people are not yet comfortable with large group events.

The charity, which specialises in providing end-of-life care to people and support to their families, is therefore also offering a virtual Walk to Remember.

Supporters taking part virtually will receive a memory windmill and will have a week to complete their walk at a time and location of their choosing.

To find out more information or to register to take part in the event visit sthelena.org.uk/walktoremember.