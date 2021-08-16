A CARING young girl has donated a “huge” sum of money to an animal safe haven after raising vital funds by selling lemonade to holidaymakers.
Frankie Bartholomew, 8, regularly visits the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary, in St Osyth, when she stays at a nearby campsite in the summer with her family.
Following a testing 18-months of uncertainty for the farm facility, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Frankie decided to do her bit to help.
After setting up a lemonade stand near her caravan, the entrepreneurial little girl sold cups of the tasty drink to parched people staying on her campsite.
In total she raised just shy of £40, all of which will now be used by the sanctuary’s founders Carol Jacobs and Martin Bailey, to continue caring for animals.
Carol said: “Frankie is a little girl who stays on a local campsite in the summer months with her family.
“They have previously been regular visitors on our open days, so Frankie decided to raise some money for us.
“So, she made some lemonade, set up a stall and sold it to thirsty people on the camp, and she raised a huge £39.68.”
Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary in St Osyth has provided a home for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows and a variety of other species for about 27 years.
To find out more visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary.
