RESIDENTS and cyclists are being urged to have their say over plans for a new cycling route from Jaywick to Clacton.

The proposals published by Essex County Council would allow cyclists in Jaywick to connect to roads and cycle paths in teh town centre.

It is also aimed at improving cycling access to Clacton railway station and industrial estates.

The proposed scheme is in three parts, the first of which connects Jaywick, from the Tamarisk Road car park, to the National Cycle Route 150.

A spokesman said: "The route is not currently a cycle route but as cyclists regularly use it, our proposals include transforming it into a cycle route.

"This would make it safer and more accessible for both cycling and walking along the sea wall from Jaywick to connect with the National Cycle Route 150."

The existing route finishes at the junction of The Close, Jaywick, and the Broadway.

The second part includes improvements to the current National Cycle Route between Jaywick and Clacton Pier.

Suggested enhancements include widening a section of the existing route as well as improving the signage, lighting and drainage.

The third part include the reallocation of road space on Carnarvon Road to allow for the installation of a new cycleway, enabling access to the train station.

The spokesman added: "The numerous crossing facilities on Carnarvon Road would be upgraded with the ambition to allow cyclists to cross the road without having to dismount.

"Proposed junction improvements would be made to facilitate improved flow of pedestrians and cyclists.

"The proposals also include either the removal of the five parking bays on Carnarvon Road to allow a direct cycle route or retaining the parking bays and installing a shared route on the footway for pedestrians and cyclists."

Essex County Councail was awarded £7,358,700 from the government in November last year from its Active Travel Fund, one of the highest allocations of any county in England.

The money will fund a series of projects to reallocate and create more space for cycling and walking across the county.

The consultation will run until September 10.

It can be found online at consultations.essex.gov.uk/essex-highways/js-to-cp-carnarvon-road-consultation/