ART lovers in Clacton have be reminded of the time when council workers scrubbed a Banksy artwork from a wall on Clacton seafront.

World-famous graffiti artist Banksy painted a mural on a beach patrol boathouse on Clacton’s West Beach during the town’s high-profile by-election in 2014.

The work, which art experts at the time believed could have been worth about £200,000, showed a group of pigeons holding anti-immigration placards and was thought to refer to the by-election.

But the satirical mural was scrubbed clean by council staff after a complaint that it was “racist”.

It led to a huge backlash from fans, with residents banding the council “moronic”, “useless” and “cretinous”.

The Banksy work scrubbed clean from Clacton seafront. Photo: Banksy.co.uk

Banksy fans have been reminded of the debacle after another Banksy artwork was scrubbed off in Great Yarmouth last week.

Holland-on-Sea artist Ross Baines, 43, owner of Brushworks Essex, said: “It was such a shame - the council were a bit quick to remove the Banksy in Clacton.

“They did it without thinking about what it really was and misunderstood what he was saying.

“Some of the buildings Banksy has painted on have become famous and are worth millions of pounds.

“The work itself could have brought a lot of tourism to Clacton as well.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council last week removed a mural of two children on an inflatable dinghy being flung in the air.

The council said the work was covered over due to “sensitivity” to a girl’s death at nearby Gorleston beach in 2018.

Banksy's work as part of his Great British Spraycation. Photo: Banksy.co.uk

She died when the inflatable trampoline she was on burst.

The council said it was “the right decision, respecting local people and feelings” and it was confident that despite it covering up the image “the work can be restored” and “placed in a more suitable, alternative location”.

It added: “We thank Banksy for all the wonderful art work and fully appreciate these circumstances would not have been known by the artist.”

Ava-May Littleboy, three, from Lower Somersham in Suffolk, died from a head injury after being thrown from the trampoline.

The mural was one of ten works that Banksy has left in Norfolk and Suffolk during his Great British Spraycation this summer.

Tendring Council declined to comment.