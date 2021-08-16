BOXING fans are being given the opportunity to meet a trio of famous fighters as part of a gym’s knockout fundraising event.
Seconds Out Gym, which is run by Gareth Bayford, 38, and located in Brunel Road, Clacton, will host its Summertime Fundraiser on August 21.
The facility’s bash will be attended by professional boxers including Cruiserweight British champion Ovill McKenzie and Super Middleweight champion Ali Forbes.
Read More: Clacton gym installs life-saving defibrillator
Erik Teymour, former WBU World Champion and current trainer of European champion David Avanesyan, will also meet fans and pose for photos at the event.
Throughout the day guests will be able to take part in a press up challenge and a plank challenge with prizes going to the overall winners.
The gym’s younger members will be showing off their boxing skills while some of the more experienced fighters take part in 50 rounds of non-stop sparring.
Face painting, a raffle, refreshments, a climbing wall and an inflatable boxing ring with giant gloves will also be on site to add some light-heartened fun.
To find out more about Seconds Out Gym’s Summertime Fundraiser, which starts at 12pm, visit facebook.com/SecondsOutGymEssex.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.