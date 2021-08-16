A COMMUNITY farm is hosting an open day to give families the chance to meet a range of beautiful and friendly animals and raise funds.
Sandy’s Farm Animal Rescue, run by Gary Clarke and Sandy Miller, will welcome guests to its Walton site, in Kirby Road, on August 21.
The event will give animal lovers the opportunity to engage with the likes of goats, horses, sheep, chickens, ducks and rabbits.
The one-off open day will also feature a tombola and raffle, bric-a-brac stalls, refreshments, and much more, with all proceeds going towards Sandy’s Farm.
To find out more about Sandy’s Farm and the free event, which will run from 11am until 4pm, visit facebook.com/communitycarefarm.
