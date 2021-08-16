A FAMILY friendly event boasting everything from water sports to bouncy castles is set to take place later this month.
Dovercourt Boating Lake, located in Lower Marine Parade, will host its Summer Fun Day on August 21 for people of all ages.
The jam-packed nine-hour day will feature toy stalls, pottery, fun-fair games and a catering van serving up delightful food and beverages.
Thrill-seekers young and old will also be able to try their hand at a variety of water sports courtesy of Clacton Kayaks while others enjoy the bouncy castles on offer.
The event, which will run from 10am until 7pm, is free to attend but each activity must be paid for individually by participating guests.
To find out more visit facebook.com/dovercourtboatinglake.
