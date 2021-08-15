A BIKER is fighting for his life after a crash with a road sign.
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage to the crash on the A133, Little Clacton.
A spokesman said: "We attended the roundabout at Progress Road and St Oysth at around 6.02pm on Saturday August 14 where a motorcycle was in collision with a road sign.
"The rider of the motorcycle – a man, 40s – sustained a head injury. He has been taken by air ambulance to hospital where he remains.
"His injury is described as life threatening.
"We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or the motorcycle shortly before it happened.
"Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact us quoting incident 1055 of August 14."
Call 101 or visit essex.police.uk.
