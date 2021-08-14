A CRASH has closed a road in Little Clacton.
Essex Police say they are dealing with the "serious" incident on the A133.
A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A133 in Little Clacton.
"Exact details of road closures aren't known yet however this is likely to cause disruption through the area so please use alternative routes if possible.
"𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗬𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗢𝗥 𝗗𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗖𝗔𝗠 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗔 𝗔𝗧 𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝟲𝗣𝗠 𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗖𝗖𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗗?
"𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝟭𝟬𝟭 𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 - 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗾𝘂𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟬𝟱5.
"The stretch of A133 is shut between the roundabout at the south end, junction with Britton Way/Little Ravens way and the north end as pictured at the junction with Progress Way, this roundabout is also partially closed with all traffic being diverted onto Progress Way rather than being allowed to continue around.
