THE Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel has paid her respects to the victims of the mass shooting in Keyham by placing a floral tribute near to the scene.

The MP laid a large bouquet of cream flowers among other tributes at North Down Crescent Park, where a vigil was held on Friday evening.

Ms Patel was joined by the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Shaun Sawyer, who also laid a large bouquet of white flowers.

The Home Secretary, joined by local Labour MP Luke Pollard, then spoke with members of the local neighbourhood watch team at the park on Saturday.

The community in Plymouth is in a state of shock and reluctant to leave their homes following a mass shooting which left five people dead, the city council's leader has said.

Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth City Council, said people "wanted a hug and assurances things will get better" after gunman Jake Davison killed five people before turning the weapon on himself.

It came after hundreds of people attended a candle-lit vigil close to where the incident took place on Friday night in an outpouring of grief for the victims.

Davison, 22, shot dead his mother on Thursday in the Keyham area of the city before going on to kill four more people, including a three-year-old girl, and injure two others.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into Davison's possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence, which were returned to him last month after being removed at the end of last year.