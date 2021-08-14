A CURIOUS kitten was rescued and then named by her saviour firefighter after getting stuck under floorboards.
Station Manager Steve Wintrip from Ongar Fire Station rescued a kitten that was trapped under floorboards in Shortlands Avenue, Ongar yesterday.
The curious cat had been exploring when she became trapped under the floorboards.
READ MORE:
- Angry shop owner brandished metal pole at landlord in row over renting property
- Restaurateur exasperated at stench from overflowing bins which is 'becoming unbearable'
Steve rescued the kitten by 12.27pm and she was left in the care of her owner.
The kitten had yet to be named and her owner asked Steve is he wanted to name her.
He called her Millie and left her happily eating her food.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.